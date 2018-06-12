Firefighters rescue man whose finger got stuck at Belleville car repair shop

A man got part of his finger stuck in a truck Tuesday afternoon while working at Collision XS in Belleville.
The 21-year-old man had been on the job only three weeks when he was working Tuesday on rust removal on a Ford F150 at the Collision XS at 1416 Centreville Avenue in Belleville on Tuesday morning. While using an impact tool to remove a rocker panel, a clip holding the rocker panel swiveled and caught the tip of his finger.
The fire department and paramedics responded to help him.
Northwest Fire Chief Chester Borkowski said the rescue was a little tricky because firefighters had to use hand tools to cut the metal.
"Every time we moved something, it was going to cause him pain," Borkowski said.
Borkowski said the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance; he does not expect the man to lose any part of the finger.
Collision XS Manager Ray Gray said the worker is fully certified and trained and did nothing wrong. He said typically the rusted clips will simply break, but in this case it did not and wedged the man's finger.
Gray declined to provide the man's name, saying his family had been notified of the incident. The man is still on his employment probationary period but the accident will not affect his employment, Gray said.
"He's a pretty tough guy, hard worker," Gray said.
Comments