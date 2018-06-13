Three injured, 200 without power after car hits utility pole in Belleville

Three people were injured when a car hit a pole on Lebanon Avenue in Belleville just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police and fire crews closed down Lebanon Avenue from High Street to North Douglas Avenue so they could clean up the crash. The pole fell on the car, and a woman and two small children in the car had minor injuries.
Just after the crash, police and fire crews were waiting on Ameren Illinois to assist with the power line and wires.
As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 200 people did not have power due to the crash.
