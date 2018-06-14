Highway shut down while police investigate fatal pedestrian crash near Vandalia

Police closed down Interstate 70 for more than four hours Thursday morning while investigating a fatal pedestrian accident.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes about five miles southwest of Vandalia, according to a release from Sgt. Adam Belcher of the Illinois State Police.
The release, sent out at 3 a.m., said the highway would be shut down for up to three hours and stated eastbound drivers would need to get off the highway at the Mulberry Grove exit.
Traffic was being re-routed to U.S. 40.
However, at 6:15 a.m. an update was sent out stating the highway would be closed for up to another two hours.
"Please continue to slow down and use caution," Belcher wrote.
Additional information about the accident itself was not immediately released.
Comments