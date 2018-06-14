St. Louis moves up a place on list of worst cities to live in

St. Louis has moved up a place since last year on the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In" study.
The city placed third on the Wall Street 24/7 list of worst cities to live in. Last year, it was fourth — Birmingham, Alabama went from No. 3 to not being on the 24/7 Wall Street list at all.
Detroit remained Number 1 on the list according to 24/7 Wall Street. Coming in behind it was Flint, Michigan at No. 2, and St. Louis at No. 3.
The list is comprised of only cities with populations of more than 65,000.
The survey looked at affordability, safety, job market strength, quality of education, infrastructure, average commute times, air quality, and the presence of cultural attractions in the determining factors, along with others.
Springfield, Missouri is No. 8 on the list, with the study citing the 1,345 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents in 2016, and the one in four residents living below the poverty line.
