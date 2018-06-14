East St. Louis man dies after crash in Wood River

A 69-year-old East St. Louis man has died after a crash with a box truck Wednesday in Wood River.

Wood River Police reported an SUV was southbound on Illinois 3 at about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a commercial box truck attempted to cross both directions of traffic at the Amoco Cut-Off. The SUV struck the box truck near the rear wheels.

The driver and one passenger of the SUV were taken to hospitals. The 69-year-old East St. Louis man was flown to a St. Louis hospital, where he died.

Officials were waiting for the family to be notified before releasing his name, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Thursday morning.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the box truck was injured.

The crash was under investigation on Thursday.