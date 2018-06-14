Timothy Gibson, of Centralia, won $3,000 playing $1,000 Frenzy in May.
Metro-East News

Centralia man wins the top prize in this lotto scratch-off game three times in a month

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

June 14, 2018 11:33 AM

May was a good month for a lottery-playing Centralia man.

Timothy Gibson won the top prize of $1000 in the $1000 Frenzy instant ticket on May 2. Then again on May 17. His third and final win was May 31.

Frenzy costs $20 per ticket and has 7,000 top prizes of $1,000, the Illinois Lottery reports. More than 4,300 of those winning tickets have not been claimed.

Gibson bought all the lottery tickets at the Casey's General Store at 808 Wabash Ave. in Centralia.

He plans to buy a motorcycle with the money.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

