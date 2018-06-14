Centralia man wins the top prize in this lotto scratch-off game three times in a month

May was a good month for a lottery-playing Centralia man.

Timothy Gibson won the top prize of $1000 in the $1000 Frenzy instant ticket on May 2. Then again on May 17. His third and final win was May 31.

Frenzy costs $20 per ticket and has 7,000 top prizes of $1,000, the Illinois Lottery reports. More than 4,300 of those winning tickets have not been claimed.

Gibson bought all the lottery tickets at the Casey's General Store at 808 Wabash Ave. in Centralia.

He plans to buy a motorcycle with the money.