Man arrested in St. Clair County on St. Louis murder charges

A St. Louis man was being held Thursday in the St. Clair County Jail on charges of killing a woman in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Missouri.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department confirmed Brian Clay of St. Louis was being held in the jail. The shooting happened Wednesday in Jennings, Missouri. It wasn't immediately clear how Clay ended up being apprehended in St. Clair County.
According to court records, Clay was charged in St. Louis County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Court records list St. Louis County as the investigating agency.
St. Louis County police said Loreal Goode, 32, was at the Family Dollar store's parking lot on West Florissant in Jennings, KSDK reported. Police said the suspect shot Goode in the head and took her cellphone, bank card and vehicle after she refused to give him $36 to get his television from a pawn shop, KMOV reported.
