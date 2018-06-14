She got a call from the 'sheriff's department.' Then a scammer took her for $2,000.

A woman lost $2,000 to a phone scam in Franklin County, and the scam artist pretended to be from the sheriff's department, according to police.

However, the sheriff says his office would never contact residents by phone to request bond money or other fees as the scammer did.

"She’s not elderly," Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones said of the woman. "If they can fool a person her age — it’s just appalling."

The woman, whose name was not released by police, was called on Wednesday morning by a male who said he was with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. He told the woman there was a warrant for her arrest, and she needed to drive to a local store and buy four $500 Money Pack Cards. She was to remain on the phone with the suspect. After she purchased the cards, he instructed her to provide the PIN numbers, which she did, and to surrender to the Franklin County Jail.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"I hate that they used us," Jones said of the scam. He said the woman had no criminal history, and she lost $2,000 "just like that." He does not expect to find the suspect or recover the money; the suspect used a spoofed phone number and could be anywhere, Jones said.





"She’s not dumb," he said of the victim. "People are scared when they get these kind of calls."

Jones said the woman bought the four cards at one store.

The store employees "have no duty to tell you that you're probably being scammed," he said.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call can contact their local law enforcement authority; Franklin County Sheriff's Department is at 618-438-6011. Any request demanding wire money or Money Pack Cards should be treated with suspicion, the sheriff said.