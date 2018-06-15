The Edge opens 'entertainment wonderland' after $3.36 million expansion in Belleville

Nearly two years after ambitious plans for a massive expansion at The Edge made heads turn, the project is complete.
A grand opening celebration will be held Thursday at 701 S. Belt W. in Belleville, but you don't have to wait until then to check out the upgrades.
The entertainment wonderland, a vision realized for owners Keith Schell and Mary Dahm-Schell, is now open.
"What a great time to be in Belleville," Keith Schell said standing in the new arcade. "We're really lucky to be a part of this."
The $3.36 million expansion at the entertainment center is expected to make Belleville more of a destination for food, festivities and fun. Six attractions, including an indoor race track, have transformed the complex into a pacesetter not only for the city, but the entire country, the owners say.
The couple put an indoor race track, bumper cars, bowling alley with a bar and lounge, virtual reality rides and event space all under one roof.
Why? Mary Dahm-Schell wanted to create a space for families to enjoy year-round. That's why the indoor entertainment center feels more like an amusement park, without weather obstacles like heat or rain.
Want to check out the new attractions? Here’s everything you need to know about the two-story entertainment center at The Edge:
Go-Karts
The Edge has electric karts for its indoor track. That means there’s no gas or fume. Speakers are in the headset of each car, so listen up for instructions.
Pro tip: You have to be at least 10 years old to drive and 52 inches tall, but younger children can ride along in two-seat cars. Cost: $9 a race per person; $16 for two races and $23 for three races. Add $2 for double cars.
Spin Zone Bumper Cars
There’s not a dance floor next to this attraction, but there should be. The music and light show will make you want to bust a move in the bumper car corner where special sensors turn up the level of fun.
Pro tip: You must be 5 years old and 42 inches tall to ride. Cost: $4 per ride per person.
Virtual Reality Corner
The same manufacture that builds rides for Universal Studios and Disney World built the 4-D ride at The Edge. From walking with dinosaurs and zapping zombies to a journey to the Great Wall of China, VR rides at The Edge offer something for everyone.
Cost: 4D X-Rider $6 per person, X-Treme Machine $4 per person, Shadow Box $4 per person, The Pod $4 per person.
Upstairs Bowling Lounge, Bar & Arcade
The upper deck of the center opens Monday with attractions for adults and kids to enjoy. The lounge has six lanes for bowling with sofas and tables for drinking, dining and hanging out.
There’s also a bar nearby. If that’s not enough space for your party, there’s an event space big enough for nearly 200 people to gather at the same time.
For more information call The Edge at 618-239-2101.
