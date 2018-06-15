The bridge on Illinois 161 outside Germantown.
The bridge on Illinois 161 outside Germantown. Provided
Illinois 161 reopens after bridge repair near Germantown, but lanes will be restricted

By Joseph Bustos

June 15, 2018 12:23 PM

The Illinois Department of Transportation has reopened a bridge on Illinois 161 east of Germantown, after repairs forced the bridge to close.

IDOT, in a news release, said the "critical repairs to this structure carrying Illinois 161 across the overflow have been completed allowing the highway to open."

The bridge, however, is expected to have ongoing lane restrictions for additional repairs, IDOT said.

Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures during the next two weeks to facilitate the remaining required repairs, IDOT said.

Flaggers will be used to maintain two-way traffic across the structure while the remaining work is completed, IDOT said.

