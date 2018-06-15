Police search for three suspects in MetroLink beating

St. Louis County Police were searching Friday for three men in connection with an assault on MetroLink.
On Monday, a rider was assaulted by six men on a MetroLink Red Line train between the Rock Road station and the UMSL South station, according to police.
“The men repeatedly kicked and punched the victim, striking him repeatedly in the face and all over his body,” according to a police statement. “When the train reached the UMSL South station the men fled from the scene. The victim suffered an orbital bone fracture and other facial fractures as well as other injuries elsewhere. The attack was recorded on surveillance video.”
Three suspects — Jahma Swanigan, Eddie Price and John Dale — have been charged with assault, but three others had not yet been taken into custody as of Friday afternoon, according to reports.
According to police, Dale said the assault was in retaliation for the victim having forcibly stolen money and a gun from Dale's aunt. That alleged robbery had not been reported to the police.
Police released photos Friday of the men who were still being sought. One man was wearing a blue and red track suit and head band. One man was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. Another man was wearing a black Nike T-shirt and multi-colored shorts.
