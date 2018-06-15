Employee who set Cahokia nursing home on fire gets prison term

An East St. Louis woman who set a nursing home on fire two years ago was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.
Lori M. Jones, 50, worked as a nursing assistant at the Cahokia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center when she set fire to the facility on May 31, 2016, according to a news release from Donald Boyce, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
Jones told investigators she set fire to clothes in a closet using a lighter in a room occupied by two bed-ridden residents. Surveillance footage showed her leaving the room shortly after the smoke was detected.
Firefighters and employees safely evacuated the building without any serious injuries. A few residents were treated for smoke inhalation.
Jones also was ordered to pay $1 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after her prison sentence, according to Boyce.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case with assistance from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hoell prosecuted the case.
