Police arrest Missouri trucker in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed semi driver

Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a Canadian truck driver in Fayette County.
Peter F. Peters, 46, of Ontario, Canada, was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound I-70 at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. He was standing at the middle of the flatbed trailer when another semi and trailer sideswiped him.
Peters was caught between the two trailers and died at the scene. The driver of the other car fled to the east, according to police.
Now police have arrested Ray L. Ryan, 60, of Buffalo, Missouri, and charged him with failure to report an accident involving a death. Ryan was arrested in Cambridge, Ohio, which is about an hour and a half east of Columbus, police said.
