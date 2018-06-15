Inmate from Collinsville accidentally electrocuted in Centralia prison's kitchen

An inmate from Collinsville was electrocuted while working in a kitchen at the Centralia Correctional Center, according to authorities.
Shane Farris, 31, of Collinsville was an inmate at the prison and working in the kitchen area on Thursday when he reportedly came into contact with a faulty piece of equipment, according to Salem radio station WJBD.
Farris received an electrical shock, and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. He was declared dead in the emergency room of St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, and an Illinois State Police crime-scene investigation unit and Illinois Department of Corrections’ internal affairs division were assisting the investigation.
In 2015, Farris was sentenced to prison on armed robbery charges from Madison County.
