Autopsy confirms Collinsville inmate's death in prison was due to electrocution

By Elizabeth Donald

June 17, 2018 09:23 AM

A Collinsville man who died in a Centralia prison was killed by a significant electrical shock, authorities say.

Shane Farris, 31, of Collinsville was an inmate at the Centralia Correctional Center and working in the kitchen area when he came into contact with an apparent faulty piece of equipment on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Preliminary autopsy reports show that Farris died of a significant electrical shock with no indications of another cause of death, according to Salem radio station WBJD.

The investigation was continuing with Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Corrections Internal Affairs division.

