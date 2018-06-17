Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues

Starbucks is now open in O'Fallon

By Elizabeth Donald

June 17, 2018 11:31 AM

O'Fallon

Starbucks has now opened its newest shop in O'Fallon.

The new Starbucks location was constructed across the street from Walmart on U.S. 50, replacing the old Schiappa's restaurant with a new building with a drive-thru window. The other O'Fallon location at Green Mount Road and I-64 remains open.

In recent months, Starbucks opened a new restaurant on Center Grove Road near Edwardsville High School, which makes three Starbucks locations in Edwardsville: a high-traffic location on Troy Road at Governor's Parkway, and a walk-in location on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In February, a new Starbucks opened at the Scott Exchange on Scott Air Force Base.

Starbucks has more than 28,000 locations in 77 countries and markets, employing more than 35,000 people.

