Starbucks is now open in O'Fallon

Starbucks has now opened its newest shop in O'Fallon.

The new Starbucks location was constructed across the street from Walmart on U.S. 50, replacing the old Schiappa's restaurant with a new building with a drive-thru window. The other O'Fallon location at Green Mount Road and I-64 remains open.

In recent months, Starbucks opened a new restaurant on Center Grove Road near Edwardsville High School, which makes three Starbucks locations in Edwardsville: a high-traffic location on Troy Road at Governor's Parkway, and a walk-in location on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In February, a new Starbucks opened at the Scott Exchange on Scott Air Force Base.

Starbucks has more than 28,000 locations in 77 countries and markets, employing more than 35,000 people.

