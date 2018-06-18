'Be alert,' police warn residents after bear sighting in Ballwin subdivision

Ballwin Police warned residents Sunday to take precautions after a bear was sighted in the 700 block of Oak Run Lane.
The person who told police a bear was in the area described it as large and reported it was running through the common ground area between the Castle Pines Subdivision and Oak Run Lane, police officials wrote in a Facebook post.
"At this time, we are urging residents in the southern portion of Ballwin to keep their animals inside, bring in trash, and to be alert to the possibility of a bear in the area."
Ballwin Police said they contacted the Department of Conservation for assistance.
Officials advised anyone who sees a bear to stay away from the animal and call police at 636-227-9636.
Ballwin is about 40 miles west of Belleville.
This is just one of several bear sightings in the area in June.
A bear, or possibly two, were reported to be wandering around the Weier mobile home community in Pevely, Missouri on June 11.
Earlier, on June7, a black bear sighting was reported in Festus, Missouri.
"If you see a bear, back away, give it its space," Bond told the BND earlier this month, adding that the Missouri Department of Conservation urges campers and others to be "Bear Aware" and keep food packed away.
As for Illinois, there are no significant numbers of bears living in the wilderness, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
In the 1960s a few black bears were released in Williamson County, but none survived, according to the IDNR.
