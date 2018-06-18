Coroner releases ID of Illinois man killed in ATV crash

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the 39-year-old Mount Vernon man who was found lying in a field early Saturday morning.
James W. McCoy was found lying in a field off Presley Lane west of Mount Vernon early Saturday morning and taken to Crossroads Hospital in Mount Vernon, where he was pronounced dead.
He died from hypovolemic shock, due to blood loss resulting from blunt force trauma, according to Jefferson County Coroner Roger D. Hayse.
It appeared as if McCoy was riding the ATV alone.
