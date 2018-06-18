State police investigating after man shot dead by officer during domestic disturbance

Illinois State Police were investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed by a Nokomis police officer Friday during a domestic disturbance.
David L. Hicks was shot dead in the 100 block of Sherman Street at 7:07 p.m. following a call reporting a domestic disturbance at another address, according to a release from Illinois State Police on Monday.
Police were called to a home on Frederick Street, where a person told police Hicks had caused a disturbance before fleeing on foot, ISP said. Soon after, officers made contact with Hicks a few blocks away on Sherman Street.
"After making contact with Hicks, the officer perceived actions by Hicks which caused the officer to fear for his life," the release sated.
The officer shot Hicks, who was later pronounced dead by the Montgomery County Coroner.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
Illinois State Police are conducting an independent investigation and will turn the case over to the Montgomery County State's Attorneys Office for review.
Additional information was not released.
Comments