Cahokia Police searching for person who shot family dog that escaped from yard

Someone shot a family pet Sunday morning in Cahokia, and police are looking for the shooter.
Cahokia Police Lt. Ben Callahan confirmed that a resident reported someone had shot their dog. The dog had gotten out of the yard and was running. “A short time later, they heard a gunshot and found the dog had been shot,” Callahan said.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car speed away from the scene. No arrests have been made.
Callahan said the investigation is in its “very early stages,” but the dog went into surgery at a local veterinary hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information can call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.
Comments