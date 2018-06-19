Police find missing man in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department found a missing man described as having as cognitive deficiency on Tuesday morning.
Tommy L. Ellis, 56, was last seen at his house in the 900 block of West Burton Street between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, according to Carbondale Police. He was found late Monday night.
Ellis left the house on foot and is described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, Ellis has a cognitive deficiency due to a previous medical condition.
