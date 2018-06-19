Motorcyclist charged with DUI in late-night crash on Interstate 70 ramp

Police say a 56-year-old Effingham man was charged with a DUI after he crashed his motorcycle about midnight Tuesday while on the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 near Effingham.
Marek Woronowicz was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide at 12:02 a.m. when he took the turn on the ramp too fast, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. His motorcycle left the road and landed in an embankment.
He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham by ambulance.
Woronowicz was charged with DUI, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed and not having valid insurance.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments