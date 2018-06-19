Heat causes part of Interstate 55 to buckle north of Springfield

Extreme heat in the area has caused areas of Interstate 55 to buckle just north of Springfield.
The interstate affected is between the exits for Williamsville and Elkhart, according to a State Journal-Register report.
“IDOT has been notified. IDOT has closed the middle and left lanes for the next several days,” Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clark told the SJ-R.
Drivers were advised to use caution while on the highway.
The area, including Southern Illinois and St. Louis, has been on an excessive heat warning as temperatures reached the high 90s in the last several days. The National Weather Service's warning was scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments