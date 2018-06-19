Landlord responsible for Freeburg tenant's death from spider bite, lawsuit alleges

The widow of a man who died of a spider bite in their rental home in Freeburg is suing the landlord for allegedly refusing to exterminate a spider infestation.
Ronald Williams was bitten by a spider on March 15, 2017, while he and his wife Nicole were renting a house in Freeburg owned by Shelly and Ronald Wolf, the suit says.
He died as a result of the spider bite five days later, according to the lawsuit filed in St. Clair County.
The lawsuit alleges that the tenants asked the Wolfs to bring in an exterminator due to the insects and spiders infesting the property, but that the landlords did nothing and did not allow any chemical extermination on the property.
Nicole Williams is suing on two counts of wrongful death and negligence. The suit seeks a judgment in excess of $50,000. The suit was filed in St. Clair County Court on June 11.
