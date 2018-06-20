Firefighters rescue pets from burning apartment building in Murphysboro

Fire crews rescued several pets Tuesday night from a burning apartment building in Murphysboro.

Murphysboro firefighters were called to the fire at about 9:40 p.m. at Douglas Edge Apartments in the 1200 block of Shomaker Street.

When they arrived, multiple families had already made it out of the building, but several cats and a pit bull were left inside. Firefighters rescued the pets and began putting out the fire, according to Bob Alexander, a Murphysboro Pomona Somerset firefighter.

The fire was out by about midnight and no one was injured, Alexander said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The west end of the building was damaged in the fire.

Murphysboro Pomona Somerset and Carbondale fire departments assisted in the call.