Ameren says scammers are targeting customers over the phone, threatening to cut power

Ameren Illinois warned customers Wednesday of electric utility scams targeting customers in the metro-east.
Officials say the company has received multiple calls about scam artists posing as Ameren representatives in the area. The scammers threaten businesses and residents, saying their electricity will be shut off if an immediate payment is not made, according to a news release.
An Ameren spokesperson said scams have been reported at businesses in East Alton, Granite City, Godfrey, Swansea, Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, Belleville, East St. Louis, Worden and O'Fallon.
Scam artists urge payments be made via a pre-paid money card, the news release said. Small businesses are targeted because owners may fear having their power shut off during busy times of the day.
“Scammers claim they will disconnect service within the hour if a payment isn’t made," Shirley Stennis, director of customer service for Ameren Illinois, said in the news release. "This is not a practice or policy of Ameren Illinois. In fact, we give our customers the opportunity to make payment arrangements and would never demand payment in this manner."
More than 50 customers called the Ameren Illinois Customer Care Center to report the attempted scam.
Since 2013, scams have cost Ameren Illinois customers more than $75,000, according to the news release. More than 3,100 customers have reported being scammed or being victims of an attempted scam in that time.
“This is a growing challenge that many utility companies throughout the country are experiencing," Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard J. Mark said in the news release. "Scam artists have become increasingly sophisticated with their tactics. They can be very convincing."
Mark said in the release Ameren Illinois will never demand payment over the phone or ask for a customer's personal information.
"Anyone who suspects that they have been contacted by an imposter should hang up the phone or close the door and call us immediately at 800-755-5000," Stennis said in the release. "We can't stress enough that our customers are the first and best line of defense in preventing these scams."
The news release included the following warning signs of a scam attempt:
▪ Threat to disconnect. Scammers may aggressively tell the customer the utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made – usually within less than an hour. Ameren Illinois sends disconnect notices through the mail and always attempts to work with the customer on a solution before shutting off power.
▪ Requests for personal information. Scammers may ask for social security numbers and bank account information, as well as particulars about your Ameren Illinois bill. You should only share personal information in conversations you initiate.
▪ Requests to pay with a prepaid card. Scammers instruct the customer to make payment with a prepaid card, which are widely available at retail stores. When the customer calls back, the scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone.
▪ Suspicious phone numbers. Scammers often call or ask to be called back at a number with a local area code, but not a number that belongs to Ameren Illinois.
