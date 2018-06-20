Centreville is poorest town in America, report says

Centreville is the poorest town in the United States, according to a report by USA Today.
The newspaper said it developed a list of the poorest towns in the country by reviewing household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey in every American town with a population between 1,000 and 25,000. For comparison purposes, boroughs, census-designated places, cities, towns and villages were all considered.
The average income in Centreville is just above $16,000, according to the report.
Centreville is nestled between East St. Louis and Belleville. More than half of the city's population lives in poverty. The mayor is Marius "Mark" Jackson, who could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Centreville's population was 5,309 in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.
The article said economic recovery from the Great Recession has been uneven, and many of the poorest households in America are even poorer than they were before the financial crisis.
Next on the report's list were Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Brownsville, Florida.
Centreville was the only Illinois community on the list.
The only Missouri community on the list was Mountain View.
