Collinsville man charged with sexual assaulting 13-year-old he was babysitting

A Collinsville man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was babysitting, Belleville police said.
David E. Withrow II, 18, is charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an underage child.
Police said Withrow, a family acquaintance, was babysitting the 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her. The girl's mother called police June 5 to file a report.
The case against Withrow was investigated by Belleville Detective Daniel Collins. The alleged illegal acts between Withrow and the young girl occurred between April 1 and June 2. Police don't believe there are any additional victims, but encouraged parents to speak to their children if they had any contact with Withrow.
Withrow was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $200,000 bail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Comments