Lamb decapitated and drained of blood on Southern Illinois farm

Police are investigating the death of a decapitated lamb that was drained of blood found on a farm in rural Thompsonville.
The recently born lamb was found with its head cut off on Tuesday by property owners. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department was called to the area to investigate and noted the head of the animal has not been found.
Whitney Grant McDonough said her grandmother found the lamb in a fenced in area of their farm. She said there was no blood or sign of struggle around the lamb and it had no blood in its body.
"There was not a pool of blood, no disturbance in the ground or anything," she said. "What really is crazy is that there is no blood in its body."
McDonough said it appeared someone had cut around the lamb's neck and there were no other wounds on the lamb. She said she does not think an animal is responsible for the lamb's death.
"My father called the game warden and he said it wasn't possible an animal could have done that," she said. "It couldn't have been an animal because they aren't that clean."
McDonough also said the lamb would have been difficult to get to. There was no sign of damage to the fence surrounding the farm and no one heard any disturbance.
"It's really disturbing in my opinion. We're freaked out about it," she said. "It's crazy. It's something you would see in a movie. There is no explanation. I don't know who would want to do that."
Sheriff Bennie Vick said in a press release the department does not believe humans were involved in the lamb's death.
"Local experts believe that it is a strong possibility that a bobcat or similar animal would be able to enter the pasture without alarming the numerous farm dogs in the area," the press release said. "While it may not be common for a predator to remove the head from its prey, experts say it is possible that initial strike and shake of a predator may have been enough to separate the head from the body of such a young lamb. "
A predator may have carried the head away if it was startled after the kill, the press release said.
The release also said they believe "an adult bobcat would have the size and strength to prey on a small fragile lamb."
In the release, Vick emphasizes there is not enough evidence for definite conclusions to be made yet and the investigation with continue.
Comments