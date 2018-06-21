Do you like the food at MidAmerica Airport? It could be changing.

MidAmerica Airport is accepting applications from food vendors that want to serve passengers traveling through the metro-east airport.
Owners of the current vendor, Roy-el On the Fly, say they plan to reapply for the vendor spot. Belleville catering company Roy-el Catering operates the airport café, which offers sandwiches, pizzas, beverages and snacks.
The family-owned company has served passengers at the airport since 2015. Their contract expires Sept. 30.
Roy-el co-owner Marty Nungesser said his company has "a great relationship with the airport."
"We do anticipate to re-bid with the airport," Nungesser said. "The airport has been great to work with ... Our goal is a continued relationship."
Airport managers will open up the request for proposals process for potential vendors next week. St. Clair County Public Building Commission members will make their decision by mid-August. The commission manages all county buildings and oversees airport spending.
In May, 15,223 passengers boarded planes — a 32 percent increase from 2017, according to data from the airport.
Proposals from potentials vendors are due by July 24.
In other business
John Chang, a consultant for MidAmerica Airport, will continue to work at bringing international air cargo business to the airport for another six months after Commissioners approved an extension of his contract.
The airport will not pay Chang more than $12,000 in those six months, according to the agreement approved by Commissioners.
The contract requires Chang to network over the phone with Chinese airline Ningbo Air, communicate with United States Customs and provide translation services. Chang earns a $2,000 monthly stipend for his services.
Despite paying more than $1 million to Chang and another consultant, Larry Taylor of Aziotics, from August 2011 to May 2017 in an effort to increase cargo, the airport has yet to meet its goals.
The airport saw zero tons of cargo move through in 2017 and has yet to see any cargo so far in 2018, according to airport data, though passenger traffic has steadily increased year-over-year.
In other actions, Commissioners approved a $140,381 bid from St. Louis-based Advanced Elevator Company to replace the passenger elevator in the County Parking Garage at the intersection of 1st and Lincoln streets in downtown Belleville. An additional 15 percent contingency plan brings the maximum cost for the elevator to $161,438.
