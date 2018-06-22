Peace by Piece opens in Swansea

After nearly 10 years in downtown Belleville, the popular retail store and gift shop Peace by Piece has relocated to Swansea.
Located at 2427 N. Illinois St., the new store has a coastal vibe with gray hardwood floors throughout. A modern light fixture adorned with rope hangs over the cash register and a colorful row of doors welcome customers into each dressing room.
“My wife (Christina) has always wanted a store in Florida,” owner Jason Keck said. “And it has the look and feel of it right here in Swansea.”
The couple lives in the growing village where Keck grew up. He's always wanted their shop to be located in Swansea. Now, his dream has come true.
The couple purchased the building formerly occupied by Sleep Center Furniture and transformed it into a glamorous boutique.
This shop gives Peace by Piece more creative space to display its inventory, which includes women's clothing, home decor, jewelry, shoes and gifts made in America.
There's also free parking at the new location, and enough space for another business to join them on the other side.
About 1,200 square feet is available for lease, Keck said.
Want to know more about the store's future plans? For more information, contact the store at 618-233-1519.
