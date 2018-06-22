Man accused in fatal Collinsville shooting had years of disputes with neighbors

Robert T. Beckman was a problem neighbor.

For years, people called the police because they said Beckman cursed at them, threw beer bottles at firefighters and even punched a neighbor kid riding a bike in front of his house, according to police and court records. He even threatened to shoot other neighbors and their visitors.

Police said on June 15, the 57-year-old Beckman got a gun and made good on his threats to hurt a neighbor.

“It could have been any one of us,” said Scott Holloway, who lives on the same block on Illinois Avenue in Collinsville.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Holloway resides a few doors down from Gary Lee, whose 40-year-old son, Danny Lee, was shot as he was getting into his pickup to leave his father’s house after drinking a few beers and watching a Cardinals game.

Soon after he moved in, Holloway was walking his dog in the neighborhood. Beckman was arguing with a woman, Holloway said, but stopped and looked at Holloway and asked, “You got a problem?” Holloway said he put his head down and kept walking.

The next years were followed by Beckman cursing and shouting threats at Holloway and his family, Holloway said, but Holloway refrained from calling the police because he feared further angering his neighbor.

“I feel bad now. If I would have done more … “ Holloway said.

Collinsville police reports obtained under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act show police came to the 700 block of Illinois Avenue for a number of nuisance complaints, including reports of Beckman shouting and cursing.

Less than a year before the shooting, Kristen McPherson, who lives across the street from Beckman, called the police after she said Beckman threatened her mother.

“My mom was sitting outside when he told her he was going to get his gun and shoot someone. Of course, she was afraid. I decided to call the police,” McPherson said.

When police arrived, they went and talked to Beckman, according to police reports. They came back and told McPherson that Beckman had been drinking. A four-line narrative in the report stated, “Robert was arguing with his cat and the neighbor’s cat.” No charges were issued.

In 2012, Collinsville police received a call about a “drug deal gone wrong” and a man armed with a gun outside a house in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. With lights and sirens activated, the first officer on the scene, Sam Luna, arrived and withdrew his rifle from his car, according to the report. Three more officers arrived and withdrew their guns. They searched the area, but found nothing.

Police went to a house where a man was supposed to be on parole, but the man’s mother said he was back in prison. Dispatchers tried calling back the number from which the 911 call was made, but no one answered. Eventually, a trace of the number found it was registered to Beckman’s house.

The officers searched around Beckman’s house and found a light on in a back bedroom, and the window was open. They saw, according to the report, a marijuana bong on his table inside. Beckman finally talked with the officers, who noted in their report that he appeared highly intoxicated. Initially, he denied making the call, but then told officers, “I never knew calling 911 would get me in this much trouble.”

Beckman turned over a small amount of marijuana and two bongs, the report stated.

“Robert continued to make spontaneous statements alluding to the fact that he did call 911 and that he was only trying to get rid of several problem neighbors who he believed were selling drugs,” the report stated. “Robert Beckman also stated that he has called the police department several times in the past and that we did not respond quickly enough, so he believed during this incident that advising there was someone with a gun would illicit a quicker response from us.”

Collinsville police asked for felony charges against Beckman, but a Madison County prosecutor asked detectives to question Beckman before charges were issued, the report stated. The prosecutor told the detectives that if Beckman told them that he saw a drug transaction and called the police in response, charges would be declined. Ultimately, Beckman was not charged.

Beckman was charged in 2003 with two counts of misdemeanor battery. The victims were two teenage boys riding their bikes in front of Beckman’s house. The father of one boy said Beckman pulled one of the teens off his bike and punched him in the face. Beckman was placed on one year of probation.

Holloway and McPherson said there were other things — a neighbor’s usually well-manicured lawn suddenly would die, bricks were thrown through windows, cars were vandalized. But without proof of who did it, the neighbors kept to themselves, tried to avoid Beckman and looked out for each other, Holloway and McPherson said.

Police intervention into the grudge between Danny Lee and Beckman is documented in one report. Beckman called police in 2008. A report states that Beckman complained that “Danny Lee is throwing glass at him.”

Gary Lee has said he tried to keep the peace and get along with Beckman, who he said could be unpredictable.

In 2012, Beckman described to police a man who he said had stolen a power washer from Gary Lee’s back porch. He gave police a description of a suspect that matched his own. It doesn’t appear anyone was charged.

Gary Lee stated the two hadn’t talked in a year and a half before the shooting. He told a reporter that he remembered seeing Beckman move his van to the front of the house after Danny Lee arrived. When Danny Lee was leaving at dusk, Gary Lee said, he heard someone shout something like, “I told you I was going to get you!” Then he heard a gunshot. Danny Lee lay in the street, mortally wounded.

Holloway was outside and heard the shooting. He called it an ambush.

Beckman is charged with first-degree murder. He remained in custody as of Friday at the Madison County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

McPherson and her boyfriend weren’t home the night Danny Lee was shot. She remembered her reaction when she heard about the shooting down the street.

“I was surprised, but not shocked,” McPherson said.