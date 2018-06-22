Media cameras will be allowed at sex-abuse trial for Judge Duebbert

After a brief hearing on Friday afternoon, Marion County Judge Mike McHaney ruled he will allow media cameras to shoot video of the trial of St. Clair County Judge Ron Duebbert, who is accused felony sex abuse, battery, solicitation of a sex act and intimidation.
"We need more transparency, not less," McHaney said after making the ruling.
Joe Martineau, an attorney for the Belleville News-Democrat, argued the Illinois Supreme Court intended for courtrooms to be open and, in this case, it was important because the "crimes were allegedly perpetrated by a lawyer against a prospective client. That lawyer is now a sitting judge."
Lorinda Lampkin, an attorney for the Illinois Appellate Prosecutors Office, which is handling the prosecution of Duebbert, did not object to the newspaper's request. Michael Meddes, who represents Duebbert, did not file a formal motion opposing video coverage, but did argue against it, stating it was "fraught with too many issues."
Duebbert's trial is scheduled to begin July 9.
Also during Friday's pretrial hearing, Lampkin asked that a number of subpoenas for records filed by the defense be rejected, and that any records produced as a result of the subpoenas be barred from trial, because she didn't receive a copy of the subpoenas. Among the subpoenas were one to the Illinois State Board of Elections concerning a political action committee called Citizens for a Responsible Judiciary and another to Commerce Bank for the PAC's bank records.
Wayne Scott was 18 when he accused Duebbert of fondling him. He is now 37. Duebbert is not facing charges in connection with Scott's allegation, but in April, McHaney ruled that Scott can give testimony about his allegation when Duebbert goes on trial in connection with a newer allegation made by another man. The new charges stem from a 2016 allegation made by the second man, whose identity will not be published by the News-Democrat because the paper has a policy of not publishing the names of people who make allegations of being sexually abused or assaulted. Scott, however, waived his anonymity.
Under Illinois law, "prior bad acts" by a defendant can come into evidence if a judge finds the allegations are similar and that the evidentiary value of the testimony is not unduly prejudicial..
Meddes, the defense attorney, told the judge that Scott made a video about his allegation in 2016, in the days before Duebbert's election win, and posted it to YouTube. Someone from the Illinois Citizens for a Responsible Judiciary group asked to use the video, and Scott agreed. Days later, a $25,000 donation was made to the PAC by Belleville attorney Tom Keefe, according to the election board's records.
"Where did that money go? It's not some fishing expedition. It could be relevant to the defense of this case," Meddes said.
Lampkins replied, "Wayne Scott has made statements that he has not received anything financially."
McHaney ruled that the records involving the political committee and its finances will not be allowed at trial. "There doesn't look to me like there's anything relevant," McHaney said.
The new charges accuse Duebbert of fondling a 25-year-old man, who was his client, on his genitals, and offering to reduce his legal fees by $100 if the man performed oral sex on Duebbert. The man alleged that it happened in Duebbert's Belleville office on Oct. 14, 2016, just weeks before Duebbert defeated then-Chief Judge John Baricevic at the polls.
The man told police he refused the offer.
“He then reached into my shorts, felt the side of my body and grabbed my penis through my underwear,” the man wrote in a sworn affidavit. “I freaked out. I froze up for a second. I felt disgusted. I told him I’m not gay. Don’t touch me that way.”
The charges allege that Duebbert later told the man that he "better never" tell anyone.
Duebbert continues to sit as a judge, though Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson removed him from handling cases months ago.
Another pretrial hearing in the Duebbert case is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
