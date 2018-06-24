Coroner IDs man who died after East St. Louis house fire

A man who was rescued from a burning home Saturday night in the 1300 block of North Park Drive died on the way to the hospital.
East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Burns said a call came in to the department reporting the fire and that the man was inside the home at 1314 N. Park Drive at 10:30 p.m.
The fire appears to have started in the bedroom of the one-story brick home, Burns said. “By accounts, it looks like he fell asleep, woke up disoriented and tried to get out,” he said.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the 67-year-old victim as Norman A. Bailey. Dye said Bailey was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.
"It appears the victim died from smoke inhalation, pending investigation," Dye said.
Burns said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes, but they remained on the scene for an hour because the fire spread to the attic of the home from the bedroom. He said the fire was mostly confined to the bedroom, where it is believed to have started.
The fire did not appear to be suspicious, Burns said.
