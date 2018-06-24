Belleville firefighters rescue man who fell asleep while cooking in his apartment

Belleville firefighters rescued an apartment resident who had fallen asleep while cooking Sunday, causing smoke to fill the building.
Three engines and an ambulance were called to an apartment building at the corner of East B and North Jackson streets at about 2:30 p.m. on a report of smoke in the building. Firefighters broke down the door of the apartment and found a man who had fallen asleep while food was left cooking, according to Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour.
“This is the second time this week where we’ve had to break into someone’s apartment,” Pour said. “It’s something where people have left items cooking and fallen asleep ... it’s very dangerous.”
The man was evaluated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation, and the damage did not require evacuation of the building, Pour said.
“We try to stress to people to make sure your smoke detectors are working and make sure when you’re cooking that you stay with it. Don’t get on your cell phone or go to sleep,” he said.
