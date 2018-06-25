New water slide at Six Flags St. Louis closed after rider falls out of tube

A new water ride at Six Flags St. Louis was shut down Saturday after a rider fell out of a tube and was injured.
A rider on the Typhoon Twister fell out of a four-person tube and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Six Flags did not specify the extent of the rider's injuries or how long the ride will be shut down, the Post Dispatch reported.
The ride, located at Six Flags' location in Eureka, is a 125-foot long whirlpool bowl that spins riders through an enclosed five-story drop.
