Police ask for public's help in finding East St. Louis man missing since June 15

Family and friends of a missing 30-year-old man gathered Monday afternoon at the East St. Louis Police Department to ask anyone with information to come forward and help police.

Willie Fair III, 30, was last seen by his grandmother Diane Harris who said he was at her house June 15.

She told the BND that Fair had stayed at her house the night before and when Harris left for work June 15 she told Fair she would see him later. Fair told her "OK."

Harris cried as she stood at the police department Monday and asked anyone who knew where her grandson was to come forward.

Fair's grandmother said it was unusual for Fair to go a day without calling someone in the family, and as of Monday it had been nine days without contact from him.

Family members filed a missing persons report on June 21 and told police at that time they had not seen him since June 15, East St. Louis Detective Jason Hicks said.

About 20 family members and friends gathered at the police department Monday to ask for the public's help.

"They were there to talk to our officers and our sergeant about some areas Fair may have been," Hicks said.

Investigators looked at some surveillance cameras in the area in an attempt to gain more leads, Hicks said. Police asked family and friends more questions to gather information to help them in their continued search for Fair.

"We wanted to get more information about his associates so we can see who may have seen him last," Hicks said.

Anyone with any information can contact Hicks at 618-482-7428.

"Please help us find my son," his mother Sheila Rogers said Monday.