At least 1,100 lose power as storms continue in metro-east

Hundreds of customers were without power Tuesday morning due to severe storms overnight.
According to Ameren's power outage map, about 1,100 people in St. Clair and Madison Counties still did not have power as of Tuesday morning. Most of the outages were near Caseyville, Centreville and Collinsville.
About 120 people also did not have power near Aviston.
At about 8 p.m. Monday night, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area.
Severe storms continued into Tuesday morning with large hail reported in some areas and damaging winds up to 60 mph, according to the St. Louis National Weather Service.
More storms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, NWS reported. These storms also have the potential to become severe with high winds and large hail up to size of quarters.
Comments