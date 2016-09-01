Where does your child’s teacher or superintendent rank on pay scale?

Six school districts have been added to the BND’s Public Pay Database, and four of the five highest-paid employees in those districts were superintendents. All made over $100,000.
In all, 530 people were added. They work for Aviston School District 21; Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 in Fairview Heights; Damiansville School District 62; East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14; Madison Consolidated Unit School District 12, and Prairie du Rocher School District 134.
Teacher and superintendent salaries for many metro-east school districts are included in the Public Pay Database, and be accessed by clicking on the link and using the searchable tool.
The five highest-paid employees in the six districts were:
▪ Matthew Stines, superintendent, Community Consolidated SD 110: $135,301.
▪ John Pearson, superintendent, East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14: $134,251.
▪ Evelyn Kelly, former superintendent, Madison CUSD 12: $123,240.
▪ Tami Kampwerth, superintendent, Aviston SD 21: $104,729.
▪ Timothy Miller, principal, Madison CUSD 12: $104,213.
The lowest-paid superintendent was Kevin Junk of Damiansville SD 62, who made $71,816. His school district is several times smaller than the others, however, with just 29 employees. Madison CUSD 12 employed the most workers, at 134.
The East Alton-Wood River district had the highest average salary of the six school districts, at just under $58,000. The Damiansville district had the lowest, at just under $40,000. This was calculated based on employees who earned at least $20,800 a year, or $10 an hour for a full work year.
The Public Pay Database chronicles the salaries of public, non-state employees. Currently, workers’ pay is available for 12 other school districts, 14 cities, 30 townships, six counties, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Southwestern Illinois College.
The Public Pay Database contains nearly 17,000 people for 2015. Besides current salaries, the Public Pay Database has information available for previous years back to 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation data and does not include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, others on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
More cities, townships, school districts and other layers of government will be added as they become available, so check back often.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
