MetroBus, SUV collide at busy metro-east intersection

A MetroBus and an SUV collided Friday night at the intersection of North Belt West and Royal Heights Road in Belleville but no serious injuries were reported.
At the time of the crash, the bus had two passengers and a driver. They were checked by paramedics at the scene but did not need to be taken to a hospital, Metro spokesman Jerry Vallely said.
Belleville police did not have information available about the driver of the SUV or the cause of the crash.
The bus sustained damage on the rear end and the SUV had front end damage. Both vehicles had to be towed away.
