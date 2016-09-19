Meredith Home needs a new roof. Will Belleville pay for it?

The Belleville City Council on Monday night will consider whether to spend about $121,000 to replace the roof on the former Meredith Home/Hotel Belleville building that developers may convert into senior apartments and retail space.
The Southwestern Illinois Development Authority and the Bywater Development Group of St. Louis have proposed a $12 million plan to renovate the vacant building on the Public Square. The City Council voted last month to authorize city staff to enter into negotiations on a redevelopment agreement for the project.
Aldermen also will consider a proposed development agreement with Todd Kennedy, owner 4202 Main Street Brewing Co. Kennedy plans to turn the old Mad Pricer grocery store at 64th and West Main streets into a brewery and bar. Kennedy has requested an exemption of up to $81,000 on state sales tax for construction materials. He expects to spend $2.2 million on the new brewery project.
Since the specialized brewer equipment he needs is not available in Illinois, Kennedy said he does not expect to need the entire amount of $81,000 in tax breaks.
The council meets at 7 p.m. at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovations.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments