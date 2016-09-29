Metro-east mayor elected to Illinois Municipal League post

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert has been elected first vice president of the Illinois Municipal League’s board of directors.
Eckert was elected during the group’s 103rd annual conference last week in Chicago.
Barrington Mayor Karen Darch was elected as president and Lynwood Mayor Gene Williams was elected second vice president.
Eckert has been mayor of Belleville since December 2004. If he is re-elected as Belleville mayor next spring, he would be in line to be president of the Illinois Municipal League next fall. Eckert said a Belleville mayor has never served as the league’s president.
Eckert said serving on the Illinois Municipal League board gives him a good perspective on statewide issues and how they impact municipalities.
“Not a mayor in the state will deny that our state doesn’t have challenges and we’re worried about our state,” Eckert said. “But, at the same token, we can’t sit back and let them hold money or take money that we need or count on to provide the much needed services for local cities to get by.”
Four other metro-east mayors serve on the league’s board: Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson, East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks, Mascoutah Mayor Gerald Daugherty and O’Fallon Mayor Gary Graham.
