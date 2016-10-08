And the tastiest chili award goes to ...

For the third year in a row, the O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Club won first place in the non-food service category at the Belleville Chili Cook-off on Saturday.
The Arbor Restaurant at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville won first place in the food service category and the Belleville Firefighters Local 53 won the People’s Choice award for collecting the most $1 votes.
Strano & Associates Real Estate of Belleville took second place in the non-food service category and Beckett Kick Chili grabbed third place.
Wendy’s won second place in the food service category and Grappa Growers in Belleville received third place.
Wendy Pfeil, executive director of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce estimated 60,000 people attended the 33rd annual Belleville Chili Cook-off hosted by the chamber on the Public Square on Friday and Saturday. Pfeil announced the award winners Saturday afternoon.
