Citizens of Character to be honored in Belleville

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park Pause

1:16 C.J. Baricevic for 12th Congressional District

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

56:53 Opinion: 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:53 Special teams come up big in Althoff football playoff win

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

2:16 This skeleton will make you laugh