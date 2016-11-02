Developers plan to announce details for hotel next to Hofbräuhaus

Construction will begin in the spring on a six-story, $28 million hotel with a convention center and restaurant next to the Hofbräuhaus under construction in Belleville off Illinois 15, a spokesman for the developers said.
Chuck Keller of Effingham and his sons first announced plans to develop the site early last year and their spokesman said more details will be announced about the project during a 1:30 p.m. Wednesday news conference.
In March, the Kellers canceled a news conference called to announce the hotel brand planned for the site, which is next the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The Kellers said the hotel chain they were negotiating with was not yet ready to announce its plans. Also, their financial consultant, Forrest Langenfeld of Centralia, has said up to four hotels could be built on the site.
Ron O’Connor, spokesman for the Kellers, has said construction on the Hofbräuhaus is over half complete but the Kellers have not set an opening date for the German brewery and restaurant. Initially, the developers wanted it open by June 1 and later said it would be finished in the fall.
Kansas City-based Game On Sports Development last year announced plans to build an 11-field soccer and sports park but work on building the fields has not begun. Also, Effingham-based Wortman Properties has announced plans to build a Jack Flash convenience store at the complex, but construction has not yet begun on the store.
The Belleville City Council has approved $38 million in tax incentives for the entire development, and the city has agreed to spend more than $2 million to extend sewer lines to the site. The Kellers can get up $32.36 million in tax incentives, and Game On Sports Development is eligible for up to $5.5 million in tax incentives. Developers have previously estimated the value of the development at more than $100 million if it is fully built out.
Wednesday’s news conference will be in the visitors and conference center at the Shrine.
