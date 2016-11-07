Belleville to honor Jon Brough

Jon Brough, the retired Belleville police sergeant who was blinded by a shotgun blast fired by a double-murder suspect 10 years ago, will be honored by the City Council Monday night.
Mayor Mark Eckert will read a proclamation to honor Brough.
Brough was shot while he and other officers were attempting to enter a home to arrest Larry Sicka on Nov. 10, 2006, when Sicka shot Brough in the face. Sicka later fatally shot himself. On the previous day, Sicka had stabbed to death his former father- and mother-in-law in Swansea.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be in the Dixon building at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovation.
