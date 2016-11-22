Belleville Gingerbread contest winners

All of the winning entries in the 27th Annual Belleville Gingerbread Contest will be put in downtown shops by Thanksgiving and will remain on display until Jan. 1.
Contestants received over $4,000 in prize money.
Here are the 2016 winners:
Best of Show
Susan Rogers for “The Ghouls Next Door,” which is on display at Ambassador Travel at 312 E. Main St. Rogers received $1,000. Category sponsored by Art on the Square.
Master’s category
▪ First place, $600: Jennifer Morimoto, “Zomboss”
▪ Second place, $300: Cindy Keck, “To Do List”
▪ Third place, $200: Amanda Landers “So That’s What Happened to Santa’s Cookies”
▪ Honorable mention: Debbie Kreup “Blue Christmas”
Category sponsored by Downtown Development/Redevelopment Commission and the Belleville Exchange Club
General category
▪ First place, $300: Laverne Taylor “Jesus is the Reason”
▪ Second place, $200: Angela Chininin Buele “A Cri-Cri Christmas”
▪ Third place, $100: Suzanne Kugler and Teresa Hessel “Can’t Catch Me I’m the Gingerbread Man”
▪ Honorable mention: Lisa Vignassi and Cyndi Muehlhauser “Lebkauchenhaus”
Category sponsored by Hoernis Auto Body and Hospice of Southern Illinois
Fantasy category
▪ First place, $300: Jenny Becker and Rob Staack “Succulent Fairy Garden”
▪ Second place, $200: Renee Brown “My Nightmare”
▪ Third place, $100: Kathy Manno “Polar Express”
▪ Honorable mention: Ira Gentry “Big Cinniben”
Category sponsored by the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows
First-time entrants category
▪ First place, $300: Annie Eversman “Winter Classic”
▪ Second place, $200: Mary Nygard “Neighbors”
▪ Third place, $100: Jamela Raza “Swiss Chalet in Belleville”
▪ Honorable mention: Patrick Hume and Caroline Courntey “Done It”
Category sponsored by Memorial Hospital
Special awards
▪ Mayor’s Choice: Suzanne Kugler and Teresa Hessel “Can’t Catch Me I’m the Gingerbread Man”
▪ Presented by Mayor Mark Eckert
▪ Celebrity Choice: Jenny Becker and Rob Staack “Succulent Fairy Garden”
▪ Presented by Suzanne Boyle, food editor of the Belleville News-Democrat
▪ Hallmark Award, $50: Debbie Kruep “Blue Christmas”
Presented by the St. Clair Historical Society
▪ SWIC Pick: Colene Hamilton and Katelyn Jonek “Paul’s Snowy Sunday”
Presented by the Culinary Arts and Food Management Department
Children’s categories
Best of Show
Jack Lawrence “In God We Trust,” which will be on display at Curt Smith’s Outdoors at 13 N. Church St. He received $100. All of the children’s awards are sponsored by the Bank of Edwardsville.
Kindergarten to fifth-grade
▪ First place, $75: Freeburg Primary Center “Special Primary Center Christmas”
▪ Second place, $50: Sophia Trapp “Mint Castle”
▪ Third place, $25: Kennadi Totel “Holiday Fun Farm”
▪ Honorable mention: Keegan Brown “Iser”
▪ Honorable mention: Lilliana Maitret “The Cherry House”
▪ Honorable mention: Emma Pultman “Candy Gingerhouse”
Sixth-grade to 12th-grade
▪ First place, $75: Colene Hamilton and Katelyn Jonek “Paul’s Snowy Sunday”
▪ Second place, $50: Mascoutah High School Life Centered Learning Program “Home Alone with Rudolph, Frosty and the Grinch and Friends”
▪ Third place, $25: Bella Durbin “Girls Only Club House”
▪ Honorable mention: O’Fallon High School Group No. 2 “A Native American Christmas”
▪ Honorable mention: Maria Raza “Christmas Cat”
Group category
▪ First place, $75: The Ladies of Houkdom “Happy Christmas Village”
▪ Second place, $50: Governor French Academy Troop 1035 “Daisyville”
▪ Third place, $25: Girl Scout Troop 607 “Roosevelt School”
▪ Honorable mention: Girl Scout Troop 189 “Winter Wonder Camp-Chan Ya Ta”
