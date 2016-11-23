She’s obsessed with gingerbread houses. That’s why she wins awards.

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

0:41 Will Belleville Township taxes go up?

0:54 How will your family avoid political tension at Thanksgiving?

3:05 Don't let that turkey and dressing turn into tragedy

1:23 East St. Louis basketball star Jeremiah Tilmon finalizes college commitment

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:23 Belleville East senior Javon Pickett starts season with a bang

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:56 O'Fallon Mayor Gary Graham announces his retirement