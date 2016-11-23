Charity with most votes will benefit from Belleville Gingerbread Contest

A new charity fundraiser is part of the 27th Annual Belleville Gingerbread Contest.
Here’s how it works:
The public is invited to vote on gingerbread-house creations submitted by seven area companies, which chose their favorite charity.
The charity with the most votes by Dec. 15 will receive $500.
The gingerbread creations are on display at Toots’ Cake & Candy Supply at 314 E. Main St. You can get paper ballots at Toots’, and you can vote once per day.
Here are the charities and their supporters in the inaugural corporate gingerbread competition:
▪ The Carla Smith Foundation by Eye on Design
▪ Community Kindness by Hair on Main
▪ Belleville Humane Society by Rising Star
▪ Good Samaritan House by Ambassador Travel
▪ Illinois Center for Autism, which submitted its own entry.
▪ Millstadt Food Pantry by Smokin K’s BBQ
▪ Inability Athletics Foundation by Protective Services Group
