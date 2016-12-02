New dialysis clinic to open in Belleville

Crews have demolished the former Peoples National Bank at 6525 W. Main St. in Belleville to make way for a new Fresenius outpatient kidney dialysis center.
Construction on the 6,877-square-foot building is expected be finished by Dec. 31, 2017, and the cost of the project is $4.9 million, according to state records. The Fresenius Kidney Care Belleville will have a covered patient pick-up and drop-off area.
Dallas-based PCI HealthDev will lease the building to Fresenius.
The state Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the project in March and the Belleville City Council approved it over the summer.
Fresenius, which has its headquarters in Germany, has over 108,000 employees in 50 countries and operates over 3,500 dialysis clinics, including one in O’Fallon and another in Waterloo.
The site is next to the Market Place Shopping Center but is not part of the shopping center’s ongoing renovation and redevelopment agreement with the city of Belleville. The former Mad Pricer grocery store is being converted into a brewery by 4204 Main Street Brewing Co.
